Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.14.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

