Truist Financial Trims Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Target Price to $77.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.14.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 163.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,890.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after acquiring an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,795,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,646,000 after acquiring an additional 81,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

