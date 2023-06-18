Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $59.58 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. Ultra has a market cap of $59.58 million and $680,647.22 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,479.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.83 or 0.00407159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00095914 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018847 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033075 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000485 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003134 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17718121 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $812,652.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

