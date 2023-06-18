Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $4.54 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $4.54 or 0.00017102 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.62 billion and $30.54 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00292013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013369 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000410 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003735 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.52939396 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 701 active market(s) with $40,523,114.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

