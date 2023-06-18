Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41.83 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $4.49 or 0.00016990 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.60 billion and $41.83 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00289848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000409 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003740 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.53491412 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 700 active market(s) with $44,239,572.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

