Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $113.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $108.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $114.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

