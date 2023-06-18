Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s Largest Position

DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 9.8% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

