Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Horizons Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $47.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

