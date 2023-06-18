Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

