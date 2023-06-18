Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s 10th Largest Position

DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.0% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

