Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $82.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

