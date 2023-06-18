Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.9% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOE stock opened at $137.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

