Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Increased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $22,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

