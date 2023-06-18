Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

