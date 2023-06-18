Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $529,864,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,597,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $83.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

