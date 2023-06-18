Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,046 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after acquiring an additional 759,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after buying an additional 375,672 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.14. 414,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,265. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.04 and a 200 day moving average of $190.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

