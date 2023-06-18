Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND opened at $72.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.