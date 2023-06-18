Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.68. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

