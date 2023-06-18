Velas (VLX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $33.57 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Velas has a market capitalization of $33.57 million and $494,851.83 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00043380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,463,771,826 coins and its circulating supply is 2,463,771,823 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.