Veracity Capital LLC Buys 761 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 0.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.97 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.