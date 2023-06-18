Veracity Capital LLC Buys 954 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after buying an additional 85,458 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

