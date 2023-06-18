Veracity Capital LLC Grows Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $145.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.18.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

