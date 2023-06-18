Veracity Capital LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 461,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after buying an additional 135,665 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,494,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000.

EFIV opened at $42.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $43.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

