Veracity Capital LLC Increases Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,673 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,905,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MAG Silver by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,883,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,705,000 after acquiring an additional 40,414 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 98.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 420,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

