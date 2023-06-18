Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 9.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $21,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $96.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $99.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

