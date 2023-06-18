Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 222 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

