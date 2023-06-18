Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $273,045,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,204,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,403,000 after purchasing an additional 652,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.6 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Company Profile



Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

