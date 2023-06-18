Veracity Capital LLC Sells 744 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after buying an additional 1,947,087 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $272.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.40 and a 200-day moving average of $236.97. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

