Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $36.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, May 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

Verastem Price Performance

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Verastem has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $172.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verastem by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 417.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 190.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,806 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

