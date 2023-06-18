Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $6.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.36.
DSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Viant Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viant Technology (DSP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.