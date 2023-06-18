Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $6.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.36.

DSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Viant Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Viant Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Viant Technology by 67.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Viant Technology by 78.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

