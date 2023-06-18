VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,201.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.1786 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.