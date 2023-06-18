Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.35.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.47. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Vipshop by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 906,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 131,156 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Vipshop by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 465,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 93,983 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vipshop by 3,100.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.