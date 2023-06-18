Vistra Corp. (VST) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Vistra has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vistra to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. Vistra has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,156,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

