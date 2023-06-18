VRES Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded 95.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a market cap of $2.62 million and $2,857.66 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00095953 USD and is down -67.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,078.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

