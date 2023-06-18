Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00011360 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $81.93 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018806 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018614 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,535.24 or 1.00000773 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.04159653 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,164,278.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

