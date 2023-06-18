Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HCC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. 1,249,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 49.16%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

