Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.72% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

PREF opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.