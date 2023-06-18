Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.73 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $121.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $117.01.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

