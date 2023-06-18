Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 858,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 302,579 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,721,000 after acquiring an additional 124,276 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.