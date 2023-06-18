Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSGet Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 858,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 302,579 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,721,000 after acquiring an additional 124,276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.