Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $29.02 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.47% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $29,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VPL stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

