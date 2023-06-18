Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,833 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 14.5% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $121,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,178 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $549,727,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after acquiring an additional 172,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,662,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,239,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $62.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

