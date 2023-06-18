Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

