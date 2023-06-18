Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 471,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

CMBS opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $49.40.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

