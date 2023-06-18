Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases 4,495 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $102.60 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.18.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

