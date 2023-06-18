Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

