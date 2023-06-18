Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $281.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

