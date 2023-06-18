Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -20.14% -5.43% -2.35% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 44.72% 36.02% 21.37%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $746.20 million 8.85 -$200.90 million ($1.48) -35.86 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $75.88 billion 7.15 $32.31 billion $6.47 16.16

This table compares Wolfspeed and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wolfspeed and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 9 8 0 2.39 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 1 6 0 2.86

Wolfspeed currently has a consensus price target of $81.83, suggesting a potential upside of 54.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $101.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.70%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Wolfspeed on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in high performance computing, smartphone, Internet of things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.