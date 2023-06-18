Woodstock Corp Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

