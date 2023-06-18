Woodstock Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Woodstock Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,432,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,480,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 454,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

LGND opened at $78.03 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,898. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

