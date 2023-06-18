Woodstock Corp Grows Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Woodstock Corp lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp owned 0.06% of APA worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in APA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in APA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APA. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

APA opened at $34.38 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

